Ruth Elaine (Daniels) Studnick
Stayton - Ruth, 70, passed away on August 2nd in Salem, joining her husband Norman Studnick in heaven. She died peacefully with family and her best friends by her side. Ruth was born in Medford, on December 8, 1948. Ruth spent 37 years with the City of Salem in the road maintenance department. She was the rock of the family, a kind and generous soul who took pleasure in her friends, her church and enjoying life on the ranch which she ran with Norman for more than 20 years, and after Norm's passing, acting as a key confidant to Ken who took over the ranch at his father's death. Nothing could beat the smile of delight that Ruth shared when achieving something new or purchasing a new treasure. Ruth was a devoted member of the South Salem Friends Church, where she helped with community outreach dinners and found her spiritual home with friends who became like family. Ruth is survived by her three step-children, Rhonda (Clint) of Hillsboro, Ken (Heather) and Jeff (Patti) of Scio and their children, along with many beloved friends who counted her as family. A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, September 8th at 3 PM in the afternoon at the South Salem Friends Church, 1140 Baxter Road SE in South Salem. Memorial donations can be made in Ruth's name to the South Salem Friends Church. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 1, 2019