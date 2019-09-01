Services
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-9010
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
South Salem Friends Church
1140 Baxter Road SE
South Salem, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Studnick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Elaine (Daniels) Studnick


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Elaine (Daniels) Studnick Obituary
Ruth Elaine (Daniels) Studnick

Stayton - Ruth, 70, passed away on August 2nd in Salem, joining her husband Norman Studnick in heaven. She died peacefully with family and her best friends by her side. Ruth was born in Medford, on December 8, 1948. Ruth spent 37 years with the City of Salem in the road maintenance department. She was the rock of the family, a kind and generous soul who took pleasure in her friends, her church and enjoying life on the ranch which she ran with Norman for more than 20 years, and after Norm's passing, acting as a key confidant to Ken who took over the ranch at his father's death. Nothing could beat the smile of delight that Ruth shared when achieving something new or purchasing a new treasure. Ruth was a devoted member of the South Salem Friends Church, where she helped with community outreach dinners and found her spiritual home with friends who became like family. Ruth is survived by her three step-children, Rhonda (Clint) of Hillsboro, Ken (Heather) and Jeff (Patti) of Scio and their children, along with many beloved friends who counted her as family. A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, September 8th at 3 PM in the afternoon at the South Salem Friends Church, 1140 Baxter Road SE in South Salem. Memorial donations can be made in Ruth's name to the South Salem Friends Church. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now