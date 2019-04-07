Services
Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton - Silverton
229 Mill Streeet
Silverton, OR 97381
1-503-873-5141
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Silverton First Baptist Church
Ruth Elizabeth Stoddard


1920 - 2019
Ruth Elizabeth Stoddard Obituary
Ruth Elizabeth Stoddard

Mt. Angel - Ruth Elizabeth Stoddard, 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 28, 2019, in Mt. Angel.

She was raised on a dairy farm and during the war she helped build planes. She was born in Knapp, Wisconsin on December 3, 1920; she was 1 of 6 children. Ruth grew up in the Knapp area, and graduated from Knapp High School. In 1945, she married Warren B. Stoddard. They lived in Mississippi then moved to Oregon in 1945, and had four children. Ruth and Warren raised their children in Dickey Prairie, Oregon. Warren passed away in 1996.

Ruth was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, volunteering at the Silverton Hospital and spending time with children. Everyone that knew her loved her.

Ruth was preceded in death by her siblings, husband, Warren, daughter, Maryl, and her grandson; Don.

She is survived by her children; William Stoddard of Silverton, Mark and Richard of Scotts Mills; 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service will be at Silverton First Baptist Church on April 15, 2019 at 4p.m. Assisting the family is Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 7, 2019
