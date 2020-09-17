Ruth Elma Lively



Salem - Ruth was a child of God and a daughter of pioneers. Born on April 15, 1923 in the house her father built in Central Howell, Ruth was the first of two children born to Clyde and Pearl (Weathers) DeSart and lived nearly her entire life in the Salem/Silverton area. Ruth was the third generation of her family to attend Central Howell School, located at the intersection of Silverton Rd. and Howell Prairie Rd., which was built on land donated by her great uncle, T.C. Shaw. Ruth attended Silverton Union High School and was a class leader and an excellent student, finding her favorite subject to be chemistry. During her senior year in High School, Ruth's school bus route was taken over by a young man who transferred to her school from Salem High School so he could drive the bus. His name was Dale Lively, and by year's end they had fallen so much in love that he set up a box for her to sit next to him on the bus route so she could open and close the door. After high school graduation, Ruth entered business school in Portland to learn the use of the comptometer and eventually joined a lumber mill in Longview, Washington to do payroll during World War II. Dale entered the U.S. Army after graduation, and they were married on July 10, 1945 after he was medically discharged. After their marriage, Ruth and Dale lived in Salem and Ruth was employed by Curly's Dairy, where she did accounting tasks for many years. Ruth was always good with numbers and did month-end accounting for the Oregon Nut Growers Association for a time, as well as being the bookkeeper for Dale's business endeavors over many years. In 1964, Ruth and Dale built on her family's Century Farm in Central Howell, locating the new house exactly where the original log cabin of her ancestors was built in the 1850's. Ruth delighted in finding treasured pieces of history in the ground around her house as she worked in the garden and flower beds. Ruth was an original recycler and never threw away anything that could possibly be re-purposed, including the broken treasures she found in the ground. Ruth was a godly woman who raised her children to respect others. She often reminded her children to treat others the way they would want to be treated. Over the years, Ruth might receive poor treatment from time to time, yet she was always kind to all she met. Ruth was a creative lady who encouraged creativity in all her children. She felt time should not be wasted and that even "down time" should be productive. Because of this belief, Ruth taught all five of her children to knit and supported each one in their own personal artistic talent throughout her life. When her daughters were young, Ruth led 4-H groups in cooking and knitting, sharing her expertise with not only her own children, but countless others as well. Ruth was a life-long member of the Church of Christ in Salem; first at Cottage and Shipping Streets in a congregation planted by her grandfather, which is now known as Market Street Church of Christ. She always made sure her children attended church regularly and instilled in each child the desire to follow the Lord. Ruth and Dale enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips around the Northwest and their trips up the Alaska Highway to Anchorage were among her favorites. Ruth's great-great-grandfather, Capt. William Shaw, led a wagon train to the Willamette Valley in 1849 and it was her delight to travel part of the Oregon Trail in the 1990's. Ruth's love of watching the waves at the Oregon Coast, partaking in the bounty of Oregon agriculture and gazing out her kitchen window at the sunrise behind Mt. Hood are deep in her heart. She was an Oregonian through and through and loved this state, its history, and her family's part in settling the Valley. Her final years were spent living at Lancaster Village and it was her joy to share with everyone that Lancaster Village was built on property once owned by her grandfather. Ruth was preceded in death by Dale, her husband of 66 years, who passed away in 2012. Ruth's younger brother, Gerald DeSart passed away in 2016. Ruth often wondered why God had allowed her to live so long. Her children are sure it is because she has been such a fine example of growing old gracefully and always keeping her eye on the Lord. Ruth is survived by her five loving children: Cheryl Cross of Brownsville, Oregon; Janice Dixon of Books, Oregon; Bevalee Runner of Sunriver, Oregon; Jayson Lively of Silverton, Oregon; and Kimberly Lively of Salem, Oregon. Ruth was the beloved grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of eleven. Ruth also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, friends, and those who would have loved for her to be their mom. Assisting the family is Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton









