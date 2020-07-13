Ruth Esther Buzzell
Salem - Ruth Esther Buzzell, age 92, of Salem, OR, departed her earthly life and entered Heaven on June 28, 2020. Ruth was born to Caleb and Esther (Flesner) Olson, in Tracy, MN, on April 27, 1928. She was the oldest of six children and grew up on a 400-acre farm near Tracy.
After graduating Tracy High School in 1945, Ruth studied at Minneapolis Business College. Upon completion of her formal education, Ruth returned to Tracy, where she was employed by Farmers & Merchants State Bank. During this time, Ruth also became Tracy's first licensed female pilot after her initial solo flight in a Cub airplane.
Ruth married Walter Buzzell in 1951. With four young children in tow, Ruth and Wally moved to Minneapolis in 1957. Before moving to Minneapolis, Ruth had become one of Tupperware's early successful dealers, a part-time business she continued to enjoy for 30 years. Ruth also worked fulltime, in administration and sales support, for several companies in the Minneapolis area. She retired in 1993. In 1994, Ruth and Wally relocated to Salem, OR.
While living in Minneapolis, Ruth and Wally attended First Covenant Church, where she taught Sunday School for a number of years. In Salem, they attended Salem Alliance Church, where Ruth volunteered for years at Baby Boutique, an affiliated ministry that offered emotional and practical support to young mothers. Ruth enjoyed sewing through most her life, focusing on quilting in later years. Ruth will often be remembered for the many stories she loved to tell.
After 57 years of marriage, Wally passed away in 2008. Ruth was also preceded in death by oldest son Douglas and grandson Christian Buzzell. Ruth is survived by children, Scott (Mary) of Salem, Janet of Portland, OR, and Craig of Mellen, WI; daughter-in-law Irene Buzzell of Mellen; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; siblings, Richard of Florence, SC, DonnaMae Lindman of Greenfield, IN, Edith Olson and Darlys Westlund of Minneapolis, MN, and James (Shirley) of Cambridge, MN; foster brother Dennis Gordon of Grimes,IA; and many nieces and nephews, other family and friends.
A graveside memorial service will be held in Minnesota at a later date. Ruth's ashes will be buried in the Gales Township Cemetery near Tracy.
Remembrances: Salem Free Clinic, at salemfreeclinics.org
