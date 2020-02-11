|
|
Ruth Hardwick
Salem - Ruth Irene Hardwick
Salem, OR -Ruth Irene (Pardo) Hardwick passed away in Salem on February 7th, 2020. She was born on September 23, 1932 in Salem, Oregon. Ruth graduated from Salem Academy in 1950. She met and married Thomas Hardwick in 1951. They enjoyed living in Salem and loved spending time in Newport. They had three children, Thomas Jr., Dave and Patti. Ruth and Tom owned and operated NW Carpet Craft and Window Decorating by Ruth Hardwick.
Ruth enjoyed volunteering and spending time with family and friends. She volunteered with the Keizer Merchants, Salem Hospital Auxilliary, the Bush Barn Gallery Guides, the Republican Women, and the Assistance League. Ruth was also active in the American Business Women and served as their President. Ruth lived in Salemtowne for 15 years, where she enjoyed golf, working in her garden and volunteering.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Tom and son Tom Jr., sisters Marie Young and Donna Collier. She is survived by 4 sisters, Margaret Knowlton, Shirley Jackson, Nancy Flook and Mary Jo Sikorra, Son and Daughter-in-law Dave and Kim Hardwick and Daughter and son- in-law Patti and Ron LeBlanc. Grandchildren Sarah and Ryan Airhart, Ben and Kacie Hardwick, Catlin and Trent Davis. Three Great Grandchildren, Aiden, Ella and Colton. Beloved nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at the Salemtowne Club House on February 22nd at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Willamette Valley Hospice. Arrangements by City View Funeral Home, Salem, OR.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020