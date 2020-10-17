Ruth K. Farrell



Salem - Ruth K. Farrell passed away this month. Ruth was a dedicated wife and mother and teacher. Widowed in her 50's, Ruth carried on with determination and a boundless love for family and friends and her chosen profession. Ruth was a joyous, welcoming woman, with a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious, unmistakable laugh.



Ruth was born to Joseph and Goldie at St. Charles Hospital in Bend, Oregon, where her granddaughter was born many years later. Ruth grew up in the Shevlin-Hixon logging camps in Central Oregon where, at the age of 16, she became logging camp librarian.



Ruth was Valedictorian at Gilchrist High School, and attended Southern Oregon College (SOC) in Ashland. One of Ruth's most memorable professors at SOC was Angus Bowmer, founder of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and she went on to be a lifelong festival devotee and member.



Graduating from SOC in three years, Ruth began her teaching career at Garfield School in Salem, where she met her future husband, Jack Farrell. After they were married, Ruth and Jack moved to the Foster, Oregon area to work on the family's logging operation, and after the army corps of engineers condemned their property for the construction of Green Peter Dam, the family returned to Salem. Jack became an assistant attorney general for the State of Oregon, and with two young children in tow, Ruth and Jack purchased and moved to a farm in northeast Salem.



Ruth and Jack created a beautiful home and farm together until Jack's death. Ruth continued to teach and was a substitute teacher until the age of 80. Ruth was involved in St. Joseph Catholic Church and North Howell Grange. She was a 4-H leader, an avid quilter and gardener, a devoted cat lover, and a fun-loving and caring friend to many. She will truly be missed.



Ruth is survived by her daughter, son, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, beloved granddaughter, and nieces and nephew. Donations may be made in her memory to St. Joseph Church in Salem, WindSong at Eola Hills, Serenity Hospice, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, or Wilsonville Public Library Foundation. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.



Because Ruth cared deeply for the safety and well-being of her friends, family, and community, any service in Ruth's memory has been postponed until 2021, when hopefully the pandemic will have been successfully addressed.



