Sally Anna Stepanek Cox PhD
Salem - Sally Ann (Stepanek) Cox went to be with Jesus on Sunday, October 6th, at the age of 59, after fighting the good fight against cancer. A poet, a professor, a faithful wife, and a dear sister and friend, Sally (often called Anna) was born on July 1, 1960 in Mount Prospect, IL to Walter & Georgianna Stepanek. She received her BA from Yale University, her MFA from the University of Iowa, and her PhD in Creative Writing & Literature from the University of Houston.
Sally was an accomplished writer, brilliant scholar, founder of The Miracle Arts Center (now Project Art) at the University of Iowa Hospital, and winner of the National Poetry Series in 2006 for her book, Three Breathing. A constant creator of beauty, she lived and traveled many places, from Prague to Mozambique to the Midwest and then Oregon. She was best known and loved, though, for her deep friendships, for her unfailing kindness, and for her profound faith in Jesus.
Sally is survived by her husband, Terry Cox; her sister Nancy (Friederich) Lueckhof; her brother Mark (Laurie) Stepanek, and by her nephews Benjamin (Desirée) Lueckhof & Jack Stepanek; along with her in-laws, Margie & Wayne Cox; Candace, Tyler, Cade, Miles, and Sam Lute; and many friends who had become like family.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, October 12th at 11am at Morning Star Community Church in Salem, Oregon. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019