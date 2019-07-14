Sally Baker



Salem - Sally Baker, 61, of Salem, passed away on July 8th, 2019.



Sally was born on October 2nd, 1957 to Ace and Geraldine Baker. Sally grew up in Sodaville and later moved to Salem where she began work at Norpac Foods in 1976, taking a small break when her daughter was born in 1986. Sally retired in 2016, after working thirty five years at Norpac. Sally gave her all in life, working hard to provide for her two children and raising them the best that she knew how.



Sally leaves behind daughter Kelly and son in law, Cody of Albany and son Dakota of Salem; granddaughter Karley and unborn grandson, Connor.



Sally enjoyed reading, the Oregon Coast, Spirit Mountain Casino, family lunches at Izzy's, playing computer games, and her family. Sally had a quick wit, good sense of humor, and kind heart. She loved to joke around and could always make anyone's bad day brighter with her humor. Sally collected 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air model cars and Pepsi memorabilia. Sally seemed to have lived and done it all and was always a resource for loved ones seeking knowledge or for those just needing an ear.



Sally was a strong woman who overcame several obstacles in her life. She was a cancer survivor as well as had cardiovascular disease in her most recent years, resulting in several surgeries, including a stent in her heart and partial leg amputation. Despite everything, she was not one to give up easily, had an unrivaled optimism, and was a fighter until her last breath. Those of us that were lucky enough to have had Sally in our lives say she was a leader; others calling her an inspiration. She is now at peace and walking along the beach, something she longed to but was unable to do. Sally will always remain in her loved ones' hearts and souls. This is not goodbye, but see you later. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on July 14, 2019