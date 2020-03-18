|
|
Sally J. Kuschnick
Salem - Sally J. Kuschnick, age 77, passed away on March 15, 2020 at Salem Hospital. Sally was born in Salem on November 5, 1942 to Floyd and Barbara Smith. Sally graduated from North Salem High School in 1960. Sally married H. Gene Kuschnick on October 14th 1961.
Sally worked as an Auto Claims Representative for State Farm Insurance in Salem from 1962-2004.Sally is survived by her husband Gene of 59 years, and three sons, David, Kerry, and Kevin and 5 Grandchildren.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Sally impacted are invited to a viewing on March 23, 2020 from 11:00am - 1:30pm at Virgil T Golden Funeral Service at 605 Commercial St SE 97301 with Family Graveside services at Restlawn Cemetery following the viewing at 2:30pm. Due to the current social gathering restrictions, the family requests that graveside services be reserved for family.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020