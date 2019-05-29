Sally Jo Becktold



Salem - Sally, age 81, passed away Sat., May 18, 2019. She was born October 17, 1937 in Brooks, Oregon, one of several children to Samuel Paul and Blanche (Evans) Jones.



She was raised in the Brooks area and later met and married Alvin Becktold. Together they raised their children in Salem. Throughout her life Sally and Alvin owned and operated local wrecking yards in Salem where she would work in the office and in the field. She loved her family above all else.



Sally is preceded in death by son, Terry Becktold (1980), daughter, Cheryl Barclay (2009), and granddaughter, Xerandria Speer.



She is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Alvin; 5 children: Bob (Gina) Standish, Gary (Teresa) Standish, Tim (Ladonna) Becktold, Tracy (Celeste) Becktold, Tammy (John Jr.) Applewhite; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Bertha Mullins.



A celebration of Sally's life will take place at a later date. Howell, Edwards Funeral Home assisting.