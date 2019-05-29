Services
Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
1350 Commercial Street SE
Salem, OR 973024205
(503) 581-3911
For more information about
Sally Becktold
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Becktold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Jo Becktold


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sally Jo Becktold Obituary
Sally Jo Becktold

Salem - Sally, age 81, passed away Sat., May 18, 2019. She was born October 17, 1937 in Brooks, Oregon, one of several children to Samuel Paul and Blanche (Evans) Jones.

She was raised in the Brooks area and later met and married Alvin Becktold. Together they raised their children in Salem. Throughout her life Sally and Alvin owned and operated local wrecking yards in Salem where she would work in the office and in the field. She loved her family above all else.

Sally is preceded in death by son, Terry Becktold (1980), daughter, Cheryl Barclay (2009), and granddaughter, Xerandria Speer.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Alvin; 5 children: Bob (Gina) Standish, Gary (Teresa) Standish, Tim (Ladonna) Becktold, Tracy (Celeste) Becktold, Tammy (John Jr.) Applewhite; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Bertha Mullins.

A celebration of Sally's life will take place at a later date. Howell, Edwards Funeral Home assisting. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Becktold family.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
Download Now