Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton - Silverton
229 Mill Streeet
Silverton, OR 97381
1-503-873-5141
Sam Frank Obituary
Silverton - Beloved husband, father, grandpa, and great grandpa Sammy Lee Frank passed away at his home in Silverton, Oregon, on March 17, 2020.

Sam was born in Laurel, Montana, on July 31, 1939. He graduated from Laurel High School in 1957 and attended Eastern Montana College. In 1959 he joined the Navy where he became a pilot, and successfully landed 168 times on an aircraft carrier, flew helicopters and an E-1 Tracer, and did rescue missions.

After serving, he became a commercial pilot with Western/Delta Airlines and flew throughout the US, and then international trips to Europe and Asia as a captain.

In 1981 he married the love of his life Wanda Zweigart. They lived in Billings, MT, for 7 years and then bought her family farm in Silverton, OR. Sam designed their new home and was happy he didn't have to shovel rain.

Sam loved God and his family. His greatest joy was having family visit the farm where he made memories boating, swimming, riding tractors and four-wheelers, and teaching them to fish in his trout-stocked lake.

After Sam retired from Delta in 1999 he became a CAD drafter. He designed many unique and beautiful homes as well as plans for Habitat for Humanity and served on their board.

Sam is survived by his loving wife, Wanda, and six children: Cindy Kott (Greg), Mercer Island, WA; Cheryl Kostuk (Arthur), Stevensville, MT; Rebecca Stuhlmiller (Jeff), Federal Way, WA; David Zweigart (Carla), Beaverton, OR; Wendy Fenderson (Kevan), Highland Village,TX; Sheila Horn (Collin), Silverton, OR; and 23 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Also by his sister, Rickie Little, and brother, Douglas Frank, both of Laurel, Montana; and many nieces and nephews. Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Lydia Frank, and by his son Barry Frank.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a time to be determined in the future. Assisting the family Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020
