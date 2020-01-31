|
Samuel Alfred Dettwyler
Salem - Sam was the 9th child born to Karl and Lydia (Stadeli) Dettwyler December 2, 1944 in Silverton, Oregon. He passed away January 29, 2020. He attended Brush Creek, Central Howell, and Silverton Union High School. He was active in FFA and enjoyed farming his entire life. He married Alice Sitton on November 23, 1968 and raised three children in the Silverton area. He was employed at JB Instant Lawn for over 56 years and loved farming alongside his family there. Some of his hobbies included watching baseball, farming, sudoku, farming, travel and a little farming. In 2002, Alice dragged him on his first cruise to the Caribbean and he was ready to plan the next one before the journey was over. They saw many places around the world on cruises and on American Agri-Women convention trips where they made many great memories with friends. A favorite trip for Sam and his family was a cruise to Alaska in 2018 to celebrate 50 years of marriage to Alice. He especially enjoyed a good road trip in his diesel Volkswagen where he could get over 50 miles to the gallon. Sam's past year involved a tough battle with pancreatic cancer that he bravely fought with incredible strength and determination. His faith in God and relationship with Jesus were the foundation of his life and made him an incredible husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Sam is survived by his wife, Alice, daughters Lory (Dennis) Roth, and Lydia (Van) Khieu, and son Leland (Monica) Dettwyler, grandchildren Katelan (Luke) Kamstra, Stephanie (Will) Schaap, Alyssa Khieu, Sam Dettwyler, Ben Roth, Amanda Dettwyler, Andrea Khieu, Grace Dettwyler, Ava Dettwyler, and one great-granddaughter on the way. He is also survived by his siblings Marie Jensen, William (Mary) Dettwyler, Fran (Joe) Baxa, Alice (Jerry) Schurter, Bob (Gail) Dettwyler, Arlene (Rich) Gamache, Bernie (Margaret) Dettwyler and sister-in-law Barbara Dettwyler. He was preceeded in death by brothers Rudolph and Fred Dettwyler. A public viewing will be held at Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton on Thursday, February 6th from 4:00-7:00pm. A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Bible Church, 8512 Sunnyview Rd. NE, Salem, on February 8th at 1:00 pm. Memorial contributions can be made to the Mission Fund or Building Fund of Emmanuel Bible Church.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, 2020