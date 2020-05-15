|
|
Samuel Dewayne McDonald
Salem - May 18th, 1977 - May 11th, 2020
Sam was born in Honolulu, Hawaii May 18th, 1977. Sam passed away, surrounded and comforted by the love of his mother Raeann McDonald and his brother Dustin McDonald on May 11th 2020. Sam was one of the most capable people you'd ever meet. There was nothing he couldn't learn to do. He wouldn't just learn to do it adequately either, he'd absolutely master it. Sam worked at Praegitzer Industries / Tyco International of Dallas Oregon for nearly a decade, until it closed its doors. He then started a new chapter in life, going to work at Willamette Lutheran retirement community where for the last 13 years Sam touched the lives of residents and coworkers alike. Sam created art in the excellence of his work and his work ethic was unsurpassed. He had an infectious smile and though he had a quiet demeanor, he was very charismatic and charming. Sam had a passion for cars, gardening, building, fabricating and helping others. His attention to detail and desire for perfection, resulted in astounding those he helped by the quality of whatever project he'd been tasked to do.
Sam is survived by his mother Raeann McDonald, sons Austin McDonald and Tyler McDonald, daughter McKenzie McDonald, brother Dustin McDonald and his niece Alexis McDonald. His father Richard McDonald preceded him in passing in 2016. Sam is forever his mother's son. His love for his children will live on through them. A life too short, lived so well, loved forever. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 15 to May 17, 2020