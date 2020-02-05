|
Samuel Keith Chrowl
Salem - Samuel Keith Chrowl, age 91, of Salem, Oregon passed away on Thursday January 30, 2020. He was born November 23, 1928 in Auburn, Washington.
Keith was married to Eileen Kay Brown on July 10, 1955, who preceded him in death on June 26, 2013.
One granddaughter, Ashlie, also preceded him in death on April 28, 2019.
He is survived by his children, David (Leslie) Chrowl, Dean (Debi) Chrowl, Duane Chrowl, Darla (Ross) Winkle and Kim (Rodd) Strobel, 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one brother, Roger (Ruby) Chrowl.
A memorial service for Keith will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at East Salem Seventh-day Adventist Church, 5575 Fruitland Rd NE, Salem, OR 97317.
