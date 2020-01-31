Services
Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
201 Oak Grove Road NW
Salem, OR 97304
503 585-1373
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Morrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra D. "Sandy" Morrow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra D. "Sandy" Morrow Obituary
Sandra "Sandy" D. Morrow

Salem - On January 20, 2020, just before 7:00 pm, Sandy Morrow, 78, peacefully entered the Gates of Heaven and into the loving arms of Jesus. She was surrounded by her husband of 60 years, her children and her grandchildren. She was a strong woman of Faith who never wavered in her love for her husband or her family.

Sandy, a spirited redhead, was fondly referred to as "mom" or "grandma" by many generations of kids. She loved finding treasures at garage sales, spending countless hours in her garden and bargain shopping at Goodwill. She was active in her church, youth programs and loved supporting her grandkids during their extracurricular activities. She was always good for a smile, a hug, and words of encouragement. She didn't know a stranger.

Sandy was born on July 28th, 1941 to Georgina and Ed Smith in Vancouver, WA. She spent the majority of her life living in Salem, OR. She graduated from South Salem HS in 1959 and shortly thereafter married her high school sweetheart, Del Morrow.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Del, their four children, Mike (Lorrie), Mitch (Miriam), Mark (Lea Ann), Molly (Jerry), 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

In honor of Sandy, there will be a gathering to celebrate her life on February 8th, at 2:00 PM. The service will be held Salem Evangelical Church. Reception to follow.

455 Locust St NE

Salem, OR 97304
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
Download Now