|
|
Sandra "Sandy" D. Morrow
Salem - On January 20, 2020, just before 7:00 pm, Sandy Morrow, 78, peacefully entered the Gates of Heaven and into the loving arms of Jesus. She was surrounded by her husband of 60 years, her children and her grandchildren. She was a strong woman of Faith who never wavered in her love for her husband or her family.
Sandy, a spirited redhead, was fondly referred to as "mom" or "grandma" by many generations of kids. She loved finding treasures at garage sales, spending countless hours in her garden and bargain shopping at Goodwill. She was active in her church, youth programs and loved supporting her grandkids during their extracurricular activities. She was always good for a smile, a hug, and words of encouragement. She didn't know a stranger.
Sandy was born on July 28th, 1941 to Georgina and Ed Smith in Vancouver, WA. She spent the majority of her life living in Salem, OR. She graduated from South Salem HS in 1959 and shortly thereafter married her high school sweetheart, Del Morrow.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Del, their four children, Mike (Lorrie), Mitch (Miriam), Mark (Lea Ann), Molly (Jerry), 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
In honor of Sandy, there will be a gathering to celebrate her life on February 8th, at 2:00 PM. The service will be held Salem Evangelical Church. Reception to follow.
455 Locust St NE
Salem, OR 97304
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020