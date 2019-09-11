|
|
Sandra "Sandy" Downs
Salem - Sandy was born September 11, 1947, in Corvallis Oregon to Joseph (Joe) and Maxine Day. She was ushered by Jesus into her heavenly mansion on September 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She spent her early years in southeast Portland before her family relocated to Newport, Oregon, where she completed middle and high school. Sandy graduated from Oregon State University in June 1969 with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Elementary Education; and thus her life-long love for children was born. She taught 2nd grade in Annapolis MD until her family started "arriving". Upon returning to Oregon, she continued building into the hearts and lives of children by being an integral part of the children's ministry leadership teams at Salem Alliance, Salem First Baptist, and Salem Evangelical Churches. Her love for and personal relationship with Jesus shined clearly in everything she did and every relationship she had. Her heart for children was equaled by her encouragement and caring for others.
Sandy met the eternal love of her life (and vice versa) when she and Steve met at the Paw Paw Pick during their Oregon State freshman orientation week. They were married on March 22, 1969, and following their respective graduations, they spent four years in Maryland where Steve was on active duty with the U.S. Navy Civil Engineer Corps. Since their return to Oregon, they have been blessed with two beautiful daughters, an incredible son-in-law, and four amazing grandkids. In addition to Jesus and Bible study, Sandy adored her family; and loved camping, beach trips, gardening, and especially her roses.
Sandy is survived by her devoted husband Steve, daughters Anne Taylor and Sarah (and Kris) Hedden, grandkids Logan, Molly, Lucas and Jacob, sister Susan Woods, and nephews David Woods (Karyn, Addison, Isaiah, and Berkley), and Michael Woods (Grace and Harrison).
Her family greatly appreciates the very compassionate and loving care provided by the staff of the Village at Keizer Ridge Memory Care Community and Brighton Hospice.
Her life will be celebrated by a memorial service at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service in Salem on Saturday, September 14th at 3:00 p.m., followed by a family reunion gathering at Steve's and Sandy's home. Private burial will be at the Willamette National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to CASA of Marion County Oregon, P.O. Box 20298, Keizer OR 97307. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 11, 2019