|
|
Sandra Kay McKibben
Salem - Mom was born in Salem on July 19th, 1937 to Virgil and Vera McMorris
She attended Keizer grade school and Salem High School. During her senior year (1955) she volunteered at the State Hospital where she met Dr. John Spivey who was the facility superintendent of the State hospital who also had a part in the movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. She always wished she pursued the medical field. She Married James McKibben in 1956. She worked a short time at Salem DMV on Lana avenue. Then a home maker raising two boys. Jeff and Todd. She always talked about how happy life was living on a small 3-acre farm helping Todd raise and show sheep for 4H. Much later in life she worked a short time at the jewelry department of Montgomery Ward's Lancaster Mall. She divorced in 1994. She loved her two grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is survived by Jeff (Penny) who she always called her the daughter she never had, Todd, two grandchildren Joshua (Melissa) and Jennifer (Aaron) with two daughters and two sons. Due to Moms wishes there will be no services. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019