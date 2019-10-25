|
|
Sandra Lee Waldron
(December 23, 1935 - October 01, 2019)
Sandra "Sandi" L. Waldron, 83, passed away on October 01, 2019 at St. Vincent Providence Hospital of natural causes. She was born in Portland, Oregon, December 23, 1935 to James Walter Hunter and Velma May Hunter. She grew up in Camas, WA with her younger brother, James "Jim" C. Hunter.
During her childhood she spent many memorable times with family and friends vacationing at the Oregon Coast. In particular, Seaside was her favorite. After graduating from Camas High School in 1954 she attended University of Washington before transferring to Lewis & Clark College where she earned her Business Administration Accounting degree in 1958. Upon graduation she worked for Van Waters & Rogers where she met her future husband, John "Jack" S. Waldron. Sandra and Jack were married at St. John's Presbyterian Church, Camas, WA on March 27, 1960.
Over the years Sandra and Jack lived in various parts of Oregon; SW Portland, Silverton, Lake Oswego, Seaside and then eventually back to Beaverton. Along the way Sandra could be found volunteering countless hours of her time to many community, civic and non-profit organizations. Notably she was a past President of Selectra Club, a prestigious philanthropic society of Portland Women. In Silverton she was a two term President of Silverton Junior Women's Club, and also honored as Silverton's First Citizen of the Year. Other organizations she served in various capacities were; Silverton Library Board, Silverton Hospital Auxiliary, Silverton Christian Women, Silverton Chamber of Commerce, United Good Neighbors and March of Dimes. Her dedication to community service started when she became president of a neighborhood junior garden club in the third grade. Her love of family and the care of others will always be remembered.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 59 years and their two children; Scott S. Waldron and Susan M. Hansen (Waldron); five grandchildren; Jeffrey Waldron, Timothy Waldron, Kaitlyn Waldron, Mitchell Hansen and Myles Hansen. A private family funeral was held at Fisher Funeral Home, Albany, Oregon. Please plan to attend Sandra Waldron's celebration of life open house on December 07, 2019. For more details about the Celebration of Life for Sandi, please visit www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 25 to Nov. 6, 2019