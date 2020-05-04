|
|
Sandra 'Sandy' Lou Olson
Keizer - Born on April 20, 1937 in Des Moines, IA, Sandy went to be with our Father in Heaven and reunited eternally with her husband, Ole, on April 26, 2020. Sandy was a warm, kind and generous woman who was loved by all who knew her. Having owned and operated bakeries and donut shops, she was well known for her incredible baking skills. Whether it was making custom cakes, baking cookies by the car load for her church mission team, or baking her monthly donation of coffee cakes to the local police department, Sandy was always at home in the kitchen. Sandy baked because she not only enjoyed it, but because she loved to see the smiles on people's faces when she would hand them a plate of goodies 'just because'. But baking wasn't her only passion. Sandy's goals in life were to be a good wife and a good mother, and she excelled at both of these. Sandy had 4 beautiful boys and 2 precious girls, all of whom she loved fiercely. She loved and adored children and was an amazing mother, which with time lead her to be an unforgettable grandma or 'Nami' as most called her. Sandy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, listening to gospel music, watching game shows, and always loved a good joke! Sandy is survived by her brother, Leland Smithson; sister, Nola Jacobson; sons, Kent Fuller, Denny Fuller, Lyle Fuller, and Marv Olson; daughters, Karla Newman and Nola Wilkerson; 16 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband and true love, Norvin 'Ole' Olson. A celebration of life will be held later this summer.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 4 to May 5, 2020