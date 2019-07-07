Services
Sandra Lynn Keefer

Sandra Lynn Keefer

Salem - Died at the age of 74 on June 26, 2019.

Sandy started her life in Oregon, but her restless soul took her on many travels until she settled in Arizona. Her favorite times were traveling and camping in a small travel trailer with her partner and their cat. The Oregon coast was also a favorite destination.

Sandy served for a short time in the Navy. Her career leaned toward security postions which resulted in working for TSA in Portland and then transferring to Phoenix.

Sandy is survived by two sisters Shirley McGowan and Betty Keefer, both of Salem, a daughter, grand and great grandchildren.

We wish to thank Sunnyside Avamere for the 21/2 years they cared for Sandy and Willamette Valley Hospice in her final weeks. Arrangements were made thru Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 7, 2019
