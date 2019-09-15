|
|
Sandra Wagner Tiernan
Dallas - Sandra Wagner Tiernan, a resident of Dallas, Oregon died on Sunday, August 25th in Salem Hospital. She was born October 30, 1937 in Coquille, Oregon, the daughter of Courtland and Shirley Boice. Sandra graduated from Port Orford High School in 1955. She attended Oregon State University earning a Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1960. She started her career and passion for teaching that same year for the Seaside School District, teaching a 1st/2nd grade blend in the basement of a local church. She moved to Dallas the summer of 1967 and that fall taught a multi grade blend at Rickreall Elementary School. In 1968 Sandra was hired by the Dallas School District as a reading specialist for Lyle Elementary School. She taught one-on-one and small groups of students giving each focused attention, education and love. She then taught 5th grade and was a teaching leader, mentoring many student teachers throughout the years. She taught 6th grade the last 14 years of her career until retiring in 1994. Sandra married Dennis Tiernan on October 23, 1999 in the Dallas United Methodist Church. She enjoyed collecting depression glass, traveling, baking, reading and spending time with her many friends and loved ones. Sandra was a member of St Philip Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis, Son Brian (Linda), stepchildren, Donald (Patricia) and Julie (Mark), grandchildren, Hugh, Amanda, Courtland, Kaylan, Lindsay, Audrey, Foster, Brady, Emma, Lily, Zack, Gabrielle and Eli, great grandchildren, Eleanor and Remington. She was preceded in death by her daughter Tammy Jones.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 20th at 11:00AM at St. Philip Catholic Church in Dallas. Memorial contributions may be made to Polk County , the church Alter Society or SABLE House in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. To share a memory, go to www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 15, 2019