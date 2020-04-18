Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Lingle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Sarah Elizabeth Lingle


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Sarah Elizabeth Lingle Obituary
Dr. Sarah Elizabeth Lingle

Salem - Dr. Sarah Elizabeth Lingle, 64, of Salem, OR passed away on April 17, 2020 at Providence Benedictine Nursing Center in Mt. Angel, OR. She had lived fully and courageously with cancer for more than a decade. Sarah was born on July 22, 1955 to John Clayton Lingle and Dorothy Adelaide (DuBois) Lingle in Davis, California. She married Thomas Pratt Washington in McAllen, TX on May 20, 1989. Her parents and husband preceded her in death. Sarah is survived by her sister-in-law Esther (Robert) Schnase of San Antonio, TX, brothers-in-law Lawrence Washington of Bloomington, IN and Aubrey (Lynn) Washington of Norman, OK and many beloved extended family members and friends.

Sarah grew up in Modesto, CA. She graduated from the University of California at Davis in 1977 with a bachelor's degree in genetics, then went on to earn a master's in agronomy from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and a PhD in agronomy from Washington State University. She worked as a plant scientist for the USDA Agricultural Research Service from 1984 to 2011, first in Weslaco, TX and then in New Orleans, LA. She specialized in sugarcane and sorghum research and published numerous articles in scientific journals. Upon retirement, Sarah chose Salem, OR as her new home.

Throughout her life Sarah was both a devoted scientist and a devout Episcopalian. She joined St. Paul's Episcopal Church when she moved to Salem and was warmly welcomed into their faith community. She sang in the choir and participated in numerous other church activities. Sarah had a very active mind and wide-ranging interests. She traveled extensively, was a voracious reader, loved gardening and bird watching, adored her cats, kept up with a host of Facebook friends, and was writing her first novel. Sarah was kind, generous, resilient, brave, and an inspiration to the many people who knew and loved her.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Salem, OR. Sarah's ashes will be buried next to her husband Tom's at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Episcopal Relief & Development at www.episcopalrelief.org or the charity of your choosing. Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now