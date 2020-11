Scott Bray



Salem - 1959-2020



Scott Bray died peacefully at his home in Salem, Oregon on September 30, 2020 due to MS complications. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, 3 children, 4 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was a carpenter for many years in the salem area. He was well loved by family and friends and we will miss him greatly.









