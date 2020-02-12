|
|
Scott (Scotty) Fortune
Salem - Scott (Scotty) Fortune, 62, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 28 2020.
Scott was born in Salem, Oregon on July, 17 1957 to Shannon and Nadine Sturm and was one of seven children.
Scott attended Gateway Foursquare church, where he was an active member of the congregation. He could often be found cheering someone up with a smile and a laugh, dancing and singing, or volunteering as a cook for special events.
Scott was an accomplished fisherman, in fact, most pictures are with him and a Chinook Salmon. He lived and breathed the sport and most of his weekends were spent fishing at "his rock" with his brothers and close friends.
Scott was preceded in death by Shannon and Nadine Sturm and Rick Fortune.
Scott is survived by his daughter Sara Fortune and Sadie (Sam) Hale. His sisters Debbie (Ron) Fischer, and Joy (Walter) Borden, and his three brothers Mark (Robin) Sturm, Kevin Sturm, and Bill (Susan) Sturm. Nieces Carly (Michael) Bittner, Sally Sturm, Ashley (Ryan) Porter, Tieren Sturm, and Tessa Sturm. Nephews William Sturm and Taylor (Stephanie) Sturm and his grandson Sam.
In honor of Scott, a service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Gateway Foursquare Church
525 Idylwood Dr. SE
Salem, OR 97302
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family has requested that all donations go to Gateway Foursquare Church.
Fish on Scotty.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18, 2020