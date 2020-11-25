1/1
Scott Gatchet
1976 - 2020
Scott Gatchet

Keizer - Scott was born on April 13, 1976 in Salem, Oregon. He graduated from McNary High School in 1994, where he played baseball and wrestled all four years. He got his Associates Degree from Chemeketa Community College and then went on to become an Inside Wireman for EC Co. in Albany, OR. In 2009 Scott took a job with Pacific Power as a substation journeyman where he later became a foreman.

On July 18, 1998, he married his high school sweetheart, Theresa Duren. They wed at St. Edward's Catholic Church, where 18 years later he would make the decision to turn to God and become Catholic. They built a beautiful life in Keizer for the past 22 years, where they raised three beautiful children together; Noah, Isabelle, and Hayden.

Scott had many passions which included hunting birds, antelope, deer, and elk. His happy place was definitely in Eastern Oregon while on a hunting trip with the guys. He loved being in the great outdoors, walking side by side with his two sons. Scott also loved projects like updating the house, remodeling a rental, building his wife's next project, or working in his shop. There was not a thing he could not do, we truly thought he was superman. He would help anyone in need, it didn't matter how much was on his plate. He didn't have a selfish bone in his body. His greatest passion was his children. He loved watching them play soccer every weekend and traveling the states for tournaments. Even after working 16 hours, he would make time to play with his kids, whether it was kicking the soccer ball, throwing a football, wrestling around the house, or watching our latest series on Netflix. The greatest compliment given to Scott was when someone praised his children, he was always so proud of them. His legacy will live on through them.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, Doug Gatchet. He is survived by his wife Theresa of 22 years, his three children, Noah, Isabelle, and Hayden. His mother Linda; his two brothers, Mike (Marla) and Shylo (Heather). He also leaves behind his in-laws, Allen and Sharon Duren (Florida) and several brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. He will also be greatly missed by his two black labs, Quincy and Pepper.

We would like to thank Keizer Fire and Rescue along with the Keizer Police, who assisted the night of Scott's sudden death. We live in a world that is surrounded by negative stories, we wanted to shine a light on the police and paramedics who were with us on our darkest day and show our eternal gratitude for their kindness that night. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.




Published in The Statesman Journal on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
Memories & Condolences
November 22, 2020
I was a teacher and coach when Scott was in high school. I also taught there when Scott’s dad went to school. Plain and simple, Scotata was a great kid. He was mature and nice to everyone. I was very sorry to learn of his death.
Jerry Lane
Friend
November 21, 2020
Scott, who as a teenager, always made me smile. He had a love of life, which I saw each day I was around him in school and on the baseball field. He loved his classmates and his teammates, which I know grew into an amazing love for his family. You will be missed, young man, but I know you added so much to everyone's life that we are forever grateful and you will never be forgotten.
Jeff Auvinen
Teacher
November 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person.
❤ Bob, Michelle, Grady, Brooke, &Sean Burrows
Michelle Burrows
Friend
November 19, 2020
Words cannot describe how many will grieve your loss. You were a great person, husband and father. I hope your family finds peace in their memories of you. Gone to soon!
Your friend,
Carolyn Culpepper
Carolyn Culpepper
Friend
November 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Mick & Char Lockner
