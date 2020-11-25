Scott Gatchet



Keizer - Scott was born on April 13, 1976 in Salem, Oregon. He graduated from McNary High School in 1994, where he played baseball and wrestled all four years. He got his Associates Degree from Chemeketa Community College and then went on to become an Inside Wireman for EC Co. in Albany, OR. In 2009 Scott took a job with Pacific Power as a substation journeyman where he later became a foreman.



On July 18, 1998, he married his high school sweetheart, Theresa Duren. They wed at St. Edward's Catholic Church, where 18 years later he would make the decision to turn to God and become Catholic. They built a beautiful life in Keizer for the past 22 years, where they raised three beautiful children together; Noah, Isabelle, and Hayden.



Scott had many passions which included hunting birds, antelope, deer, and elk. His happy place was definitely in Eastern Oregon while on a hunting trip with the guys. He loved being in the great outdoors, walking side by side with his two sons. Scott also loved projects like updating the house, remodeling a rental, building his wife's next project, or working in his shop. There was not a thing he could not do, we truly thought he was superman. He would help anyone in need, it didn't matter how much was on his plate. He didn't have a selfish bone in his body. His greatest passion was his children. He loved watching them play soccer every weekend and traveling the states for tournaments. Even after working 16 hours, he would make time to play with his kids, whether it was kicking the soccer ball, throwing a football, wrestling around the house, or watching our latest series on Netflix. The greatest compliment given to Scott was when someone praised his children, he was always so proud of them. His legacy will live on through them.



Scott was preceded in death by his father, Doug Gatchet. He is survived by his wife Theresa of 22 years, his three children, Noah, Isabelle, and Hayden. His mother Linda; his two brothers, Mike (Marla) and Shylo (Heather). He also leaves behind his in-laws, Allen and Sharon Duren (Florida) and several brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. He will also be greatly missed by his two black labs, Quincy and Pepper.



We would like to thank Keizer Fire and Rescue along with the Keizer Police, who assisted the night of Scott's sudden death. We live in a world that is surrounded by negative stories, we wanted to shine a light on the police and paramedics who were with us on our darkest day and show our eternal gratitude for their kindness that night. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store