Salem - Scott Merritt Webb, 66, passed away early on January 7, 2019 in Salem, Oregon. Scott was born October 21, 1952 in Portland, Oregon to Merilynn and Courtney Webb of Lincoln City. He was raised in Lincoln City, graduated from Taft High School in 1970, and attended Oregon State University graduating in 1974.



Scott married Kathy (Severson) Webb July 8, 1978 in Salem. He had several jobs, finally settling on becoming a Licensed Massage Therapist. He helped hundreds of people over the years with his healing methods.



He loved photography, taking photos as he and Kathy traveled to nearly 50 countries and most of the US and Canada. Scott also loved singing. He was, usually, a member of several choirs at the same time. Besides church choir, he participated in the Just For Fun Singers, Festival Choral Oregon and Salem Community Chorus over the past 40 years.



Scott is survived by his wife, Kathy, of 41 years, daughters, Jenn Snow (Chris) and Alicia Webb, granddaughter, Ruth Snow and his sister, Susan Webb-Rebecchi (Italo). He was preceded in death by his parents, Merilynn and Courtney Webb and grandson, Micah Snow.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Scott's name to Seattle Children's Hospital/Craniofacial Center at giveto.seattlechildrens.org or Trinity United Methodist Church.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 2nd at Trinity UMC.