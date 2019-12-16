|
Scott Michael Burlingham
Scott Michael Burlingham passed peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday December 12, 2019, at the young age of 66. Scott was born in Portland, Oregon on April 18, 1953 to Don and Patti Burlingham of Woodburn, he was the oldest of 4 children. A lifelong resident of Woodburn, he graduated from Woodburn High School in 1971, he attended Oregon State University graduating in 1975. Scott was an integral part of the Woodburn community, not only as the third-generation owner of Woodburn Fertilizer, but also his involvement in numerus community and professional organizations. He will always be remembered as a kind and generous man who went out of his way to enhance the lives of those around him. Scott loved to travel, explore, and interact with the world. Out lost in the woods, with his trusty side-by-side was his favorite place to be. He was always the brightest light in the room showering those around him with love and compassion.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents Don and Patti Burlingham. Surviving him is his wife Patty, sisters Shawn, Joan, and Judy, children Dusty, Stephanie, and Ty, eight grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Woodburn at 11:00 am on Friday December 20, 2019. Reception to follow at The Barn at Countryside, 15243 NE Countryside Drive, Aurora. "YEA BUDDY" In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Willamette Valley Hospice, St. Luke school in Woodburn or St. Paul Parochial school in St. Paul.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019