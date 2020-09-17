Scott Randall Kimpel



Keizer - Scott Randall Kimpel, 58 died unexpectedly on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home in Keizer, Oregon. Scott was born on January 21, 1962, to Donald R and Lorraine Kimpel in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He spent his childhood in Milwaukee, the youngest of 5 siblings. Scott joined the Pioneer Drum & Bugle Corps, from Cedarburg, Wisconsin under the direction of Roman Balinski from 1970 thru 1978. His parents were involved also making it much more of a special time for him. His Dad drove their bus occasionally as they traveled around the states performing on the weekends to receive many standing ovations. His Mom helped feed this big crew of teens.



Scott also attended Polaski High School. He and his family moved to the Salem/Keizer area around 1979. He received Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles Examiner Training at Western Truck School. Scott drove Truck for many local employers like Jensens Hay Farms, Golden Valley, Steve Carpenter, Cooleys Trucking and also Western Farm Service. There he ended up being named Manager and ran the operation at their Tangent Store. For the last 20 years, Scott worked for the Statesman Journal. He was Dock Supervisor for many years, earning several awards, and later took on running the warehouse and daily operations of the Newspaper. He also enjoyed being one of the pitchers for the Statesman Journals city league baseball team,The "Corporate Bailouts." Scott enjoyed driving his Mustang GT, collecting Hot Wheels, watching The Green Bay Packers, The Oregon Ducks, NASCAR RACING and spending time with Janine.



He was preceeded in death by his father, Donald. He is survived by his Mother, Lorraine Kimpel, of Keizer, his Fiance', Janine Palafox, of Keizer, Daughter, Shiree Kimpel, of Albany, Sisters, Kristi Kimpel-Montey, of Wisconsin, Diana Darling (Matt), of Keizer, Brothers, Dale of Keizer, Wayne, of Wisconsin and James (Robin) of Keizer, 2 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Scott was a loyal man, one of a kind with a big heart. He will be greatly missed by his family and close circle of friends. A celebration of life is pending.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store