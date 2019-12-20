|
Shad James Pett
Born Shad James Pett February 26,1970 in Downey Idaho to Rolland James and Neva Jean Pett. Shad passed away peacefully with his wife by his side December 4, 2019 from a terminal illness. Shad grew up in Holbrook Idaho on the family's 1,400 acre farm before moving to Oregon as a teen. He went on to graduate from North Salem High School in 1988. It was at his 10 year high school reunion where he met up with Shannon who would later become his wife. After graduating high school, Shad worked various jobs to include mobile home manufacturing, parcel delivery services, furniture sales and delivery and food manufacturing. He became a father for the first time in May 1991 welcoming his eldest daughter Kandis. On May 22, 2004 Shad went on to dedicate his life to Jehovah through water baptism. He enjoyed sharing his love of Bible truth in the ministry, helping others come to know his great God Jehovah and the hope he promises for mankind. He went on to marry Shannon July 31, 2004 and became a father to Shannon's daughter Hannah. Together Shad and Shannon went on to welcome their son Asa in 2006 and their youngest daughter Ava in 2008. Shad enjoyed many outdoor activities to include camping, 4-wheeling and working on cars. He was especially fond of Subarus and having owned eight of them is proof of that. Shad is survived by his wife Shannon, daughters Kandis, Hannah, and Ava; His son Asa; granddaughter Alayna, and grandsons William and Kendrick; his parents Jim and Neva Pett, Sister Misty (Steve) Patterson, brothers Brad (Layla) and Chris Pett along with several nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed. A memorial is set for him December 28, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 1555 Hoffman Rd NE Salem Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019