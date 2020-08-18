Sharelle "Shari" Riley
Keizer - Shari Riley was born March 18, 1943 in Bend, Oregon and passed away August 11, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. She graduated from Bend High School in 1961, go Lava Bears, and then attended the University of Oregon for one year before graduating from Southern Oregon College.
Shortly after College she married David Snow, and they moved to Vermont for a short time and then returned to Oregon and settled in Sisters. They later adopted two boys, Michael and Casey. For a number of years Shari and two close friends owned and operated the Depoe Deli in Sisters. They had many friends in Sisters, and one of their favorite activities was rafting many rivers including the Colorado through the Grand Canyon.
Shari later divorced and returned to college at Portland State where she earned a Masters Degree and then began a career teaching at the Oregon School For The Blind in Salem. In 1994 she married Mike Riley and they settled in Keizer. Her interests included fishing the many lakes in Central Oregon, her favorite was Paulina Lake. She and Mike also enjoyed many road trips visiting National Parks throughout the western half of the US and Canada. She was an avid sports fan which she inherited from her mother Arlene who used to take her to baseball games in Bend when she was a baby. She and Mike soon became Beaver Believers and followed most all OSU sports. They also followed the Mariners, Blazers and Broncos. But by far her most favorite thing was watching her grandkids activities including football and baseball with Mike and Amy's boys, Hunter and Tucker and track, volleyball and taekwondo with Casey and Melanie's daughter, Tenley. Family activities were also very important and greatly enjoyed including camping and winter outings to Paulina Lake and the Mt Hood area. The many holiday gatherings hosted by Shari's sister Chris and her brother in law Cliff in Bend were really special. They always had fabulous food and were perfect hosts. Another highlight was the annual family reunion with Mike's family. And I cannot forget the many years of yoga classes with her dear friend Julie.
Shari could not have been more proud of the way her two boys turned out. They are both great husbands and fathers and could not have gotten more lucky in finding two perfect wives in Amy and Melanie.
Shari in survived by her husband Mike, son Michael and wife Amy and boys Hunter and Tucker in Gresham and son Casey and wife Melanie and daughter Tenley in Australia. She also leaves behind her sister Chris Wheeler and brother in law Cliff in Bend and nephews Dylan Wheeler in Bend and Justin Wheeler in Portland.
To our beautiful and beloved Wife, Mother and Nana you are loved and will be missed forever.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers donations could be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
.