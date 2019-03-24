|
Sharlene Kay Crabtree
Bend - Sharlene Crabtree passed away on March 6th, 2019. She was 77.
Sharlene was born in Kansas and moved to Salem in her teens. She graduated from North Salem High School and lived and worked in Salem until 1979.
She is survived by daughters Kim (AJ) Johnson and Connie (Bob) Looney, both of Bend; grandchildren Meagan Looney (Holden), Kendal (Kim) Johnson, Sarah Looney; sister LaDonna (Nick) Daviscourt of Florence, brother Ron Vishwananda Eisele of California, and her nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Huey "Doug" Crabtree, and parents Richard and Glenna Eisele.
A full obituary is available at www.autumnfunerals.net.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 24, 2019