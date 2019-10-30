|
|
Sharon Lee Greenstein
Salem - Sharon Lee Greenstein
March 16, 1935 - October 10,2019
Sharon Greenstein passed away on October 10, 2019, after being in ill health for several months. She was born in Coquille, Oregon. Her family moved to Salem in 1948 when her father, Irving Larson was promoted to the State Police headquarters. She is survived by her son Jeff Rogers, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Other family members include her sister, Judie Hermann and family, and brother Douglas Larson and family, as well as her companion of several years, Ted Hughes.
She and her late husband, Maurie Greenstein lived in Lake Oswego before moving to Salem in 1974. In 1975, she went to work for the State of Oregon. She worked for the Secretary of State's office, beginning in 1987. Sharon became well known around the State Capitol as a member of Governor Atiyeh's staff. Sharon and Maurie were very active in the Al Kader Shriners, in Wilsonville. While Maurie was the Potentate in 2000, Sharon was the First Lady of the Shrine.
A special thank you to the Arbor at Avamere, for caring for Sharon in her last weeks of this life and to the Willamette Valley Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 9th at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 3737 Liberty Rd. S., Salem. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church or to Al Kader Shriners at 25100 SW Parkway Ave. Wilsonville, Oregon 97070, or a . Arrangements for burial were made with City View Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019