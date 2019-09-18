|
Sharon Lee Heider-Meaney
Salem - Sharon passed away Wednesday evening on the 4th of September, in Independence, Oregon, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on the 19th of March 1934 in Salem, Oregon to Earl and Flonnie Heider. Her brother was Doug Heider and sister is Linda Stewart.
After graduating from Salem High School, she went on to the University of Oregon, where she joined the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. In 1957, she graduated with two bachelor's degrees in English and Art.
Sharon went on to become a high school English teacher, later educating eager minds in Art. Her family was the great joy of her life. Her passion was painting, writing, bridge and her pets. She was also an avid football fan and never missed a Ducks football game. Sharon was in love with the beauty of Oregon and loved spending time on the Oregon coast. She often captured the splendor of it in her paintings.
Sharon is survived by her loving sister Linda Stewart; three children, Steven, Patrick, and Alison Meaney; four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019