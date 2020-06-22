Sharon Lee Juza



Salem - Sharon Lee Juza, a life-long resident of Salem passed away on June 17 at her home, she was 90 years old. She is survived by her husband Bill, and three daughters, Valerie of Eugene, Holly (Mark) of Portland and Rebecca (Johnny) of California. She also had two grandsons, Dillon and Jacob, and a great grandson, Nixon, all of Wilsonville.



Although not an artist, Sharon loved art. She served as a "gallery guide" for the Salem Art Association for many years.



She attended Parrish Junior High School and graduated from Salem High School in 1947. After attending Oregon State University, she spent several years with the Oregon Civil Service Commission. Sharon and her husband were long time members of the First Presbyterian Church of Salem.



Upon retirement, she and her husband traveled to many parts of the world. One of her favorites was a trip to Prague, Budapest, and Vienna. They had a timeshare in Palm Desert where they spent many winter months.



On June 8th, Sharon and Bill celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.



Family would like to thank Willamette Valley Hospice for their care and support. Private burial will take place at City View Cemetery. Cared for by City View Funeral Home.









