- - Sharon Lee (Wood) Kauffman lived life on her terms. She was a 5'4" dynamo with a hot temper, a sometimes-stinging honesty and a soft heart. She was born on April 15, 1949, and passed away on June 28, 2019, just two months after her 70th birthday. Sharon's childhood was filled with the adventures of new places and new friends. Thanks to the wanderlust of her parents, Warren and Elsie Wood, she lived in 8 different states, from Colorado, Utah, California, Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico, Texas and then back to California where she graduated from high school in 1967. She married Marc Kauffman and together they had two children, Troy, born in 1968, and Tami, born in 1969. The marriage dissolved, and Sharon raised her kids alone, with an abundance of help from her parents. She added Oregon to her list of homes in 1983, where she lived for the remainder of her life. Although her life was a bumpy road, her fighting spirit drove her on. When others' lives were difficult or situations were dire, Sharon sensed the need and stepped-in with her firm hand, offering whatever she had to lessen their loads. Sharon's son, Troy, suddenly passed away on October 7, 2002. Sharon helped with raising his daughter, Sorryn, substituting Troy's love and care of his daughter with her own. Sharon spent her final months in the loving care of her daughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Elsie, her son, Troy Kauffman, her nephew, Keith Brown, her son-in-law, Dick Verseman, and her adored dog, Pujup. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Tami Ozgul (Unver); her grandchildren, Terray Buel (Kyle), Darian Kauffman, and Sorryn Kauffman; her sister, Sandra Wood (friend, Cindi Tuttle); and her nephew, Scott Brown (Janelle) and his children, Kylee, Noah, Kazmyn and Keith. Though saddened by her passing, her family is comforted by the knowledge that she's at peace, by the laughter she left with all of us and by the happy memories we shared frolicking on the beaches in the warm California sun. The family will plan a celebration of life for later in the year.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 6, 2019