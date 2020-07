Or Copy this URL to Share

Shawn K. Cline



Salem - Shawn K. Cline passed away July 10, 2020 at the age of 46 after his battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife Mistica Cline, son Gage Cline, son Uryah Ryan along with his mother Pepper Schlotz and sister Rachelle Scholtz.



Viewing and service will be held at the Cline residence, 1:00PM Saturday, July 18, 2020. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









