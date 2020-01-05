|
Sheila Kathleen Risner
Sheila Kathleen Risner was born in Langham, Saskatchewan, Canada on May 3, 1927 to Frank Brown and Carrie Aileen O'Neil, the youngest of three children. She attended school in Saskatoon and Langham and the University of Saskatoon and then graduated from the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, B.C. in 1949.
After graduating she with two friends set out to see the world, arriving in Salem, Oregon. She worked at Salem General Hospital. The first year in Salem, she met and married Lloyd A. Swanson with whom she had four children: Dennis, Keith, Karen, and Timothy.
That marriage ended in divorce and later she married Donald Lee Risner, who preceded her in death in 2012 after 43 years of marriage. Sheila and Don lived in Salem, Sandy, Crooked River Ranch, and Redmond. Following his death she came back to Salem and lived at Capital Manor to be near her children.
She is survived by her children: Dennis O'Neil Swanson (partner Nancy), Keith Allen Swanson (wife Lindy), Timothy John Swanson and her son-in-law Edward Iwamoto (wife Karen deceased). There are four grandchildren: Sean Swanson (wife Lacie), Amy Swanson, Carrie Iwamoto, and Minh Iwamoto.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020