Sheila Kay Patterson
Sheila Kay Patterson, 72, of Pullman, WA and formerly of Salem, OR, passed away on April 26, 2020 at her Pullman home. Sheila was born April 7, 1948 in Ontario, OR to Elbert Neil & Lois Elaine (Metcalf) Hoffman. Following her high school graduation, Sheila attended Treasure Valley Community College and later earned her dental assistant certification in Portland, OR. She loved her career in the dental industry, where she made many lifelong friends. In 2008, Sheila married Gene Patterson and moved to Pullman, where they made their home. Sheila was a loving wife and mother who cherished her husband Gene, son Josh, daughter-in-law Kelsey, and she especially adored her twin grandchildren. Sheila had many interests including travel to Mazatlán, where she and Gene shared many wonderful experiences. She also loved cooking, NFL football, golf, gardening and her Pullman Moose Lodge membership. Another of Sheila's favorite pastimes was sharing a glass (or two) of Cabernet with her friends and family. She is survived by her husband Gene in Pullman, WA, her son Josh (Kelsey), her two grandchildren Piper & Grayson Pantovich of Salem, OR and her three siblings Lynne (John) Breese, Janet (Jim) Miller and Larry (Leanna) Hoffman. She was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial celebration will be planned for a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 6 to May 7, 2020