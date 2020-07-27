1/1
Shela Ann Toler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELA ANN TOLER

Dallas - June 28, 1933 --- July 23, 2020

Shela Toler, 87, died at the Salem Hospital from complications after a fall in her home on July 7th. Shela was born in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia to Guy & Billie Gregory. She and her husband, Bert, moved to Dallas, Oregon in 1989 after his retirement from the US Forest Service. They had been married for 60 years before his death in 2012.

Shela was a retired artist and was a member of the Watercolor Society of Oregon, the Northwest Watercolor Society and the United Methodist Church. During her career as an artist, Shela sold more than 7000 paintings - from miniatures to large works of art. She also taught private kindergarten for several years in Skykomish, Washington.

She is survived by three children, Kay (Randy) Bertrand of Redmond, WA, Greg (Lynn) Toler of Cheney, WA and Shannon Toler of Powell Butte, Oregon as well as 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved by her family and friends forever.

Visitation will be at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center on Thursday, July 30th from 4 to 8 pm. Due to Covid 19, graveside services at the Dallas Cemetery will be held for family and friends on Friday, July 31st at 11:00 am. A memorial service will be held at a future date at the United Methodist Church in Dallas. www.dallastribute.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center
287 SW Washington St
Dallas, OR 97338
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved