Services
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fuquay-Varina Presbyterian Church,
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Fuquay-Varina Presbyterian Church
308 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC
Resources
Shelley Jo Roy

Shelley Jo Roy Obituary
Shelley Jo Roy

Fuquay-Varina, NC - Shelley Jo Roy age 60, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Fuquay-Varina Presbyterian Church, 308 N. Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Shelley was preceded in death by her mother, Katherine Smith.

She is survived by her husband, James Edward Roy; daughters, Heather Roy, Jenna Sherwood husband, James and Lauren Roy and husband, Tyler; father, James B. Smith; grandchildren, Aden, Braedon and Wilhelm.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , 514 Daniels St #109 Raleigh, NC 27605.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 28, 2019
Remember
