Shereen F. Kanoff
Salem - Shereen Frances Kanoff passed away peacefully January 24th, 2020 in Keizer, Oregon surrounded by her loving family. Shereen was born in Williston, North Dakota on September 30th, 1941 to John Andrew and Tearly Clara Muir. She had two siblings; brother Terry and Craig.
Shereen grew up in Mill City, attending Mill City Grade School and graduating from Mill City High School. Shereen married her high school sweetheart, Larry Kanoff, on December 30th, 1959. They moved to Salem, and had two children, Sheree and Tanya. She worked as an insurance underwriter for State Farm Insurance for 36 years, until she retired to spend time with her family.
She loved her family, dachshunds, crafting, long drives on back roads, and a cold Pepsi. She could be found at the closest craft store buy scrapbook paper and holiday decorations, taking her pup for an adventure, or relaxing at home watching the most mysterious crime show. She showed unconditional love to all she encountered by welcoming all into her home or offering anything she had to someone in need. She loved all shades of purple, the most glittery objects, or anything covered in butterflies and flowers. She was gifted at creating handmade cards and decorating for any occasion. She especially loved supporting and cheering her grandchildren in all of their endeavors and volunteering with them as much as possible.
She is survived by children Sheree (Chris) and Tanya; grandchildren Katelyn, Christopher (Savanah), Dalton, Armando, and Ada.
Celebration of life will be Friday, February 7th at 2pm at Virgil T Golden Funeral 605 Commercial St SE, Salem, OR 9730 with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to pet rescue Hopes Haven through the Amazon link or [email protected]
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020