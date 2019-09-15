Services
Weddle Funeral Service
1777 North Third Avenue
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-2423
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Aumsville Cemetery
Sherryll Harris Obituary
Sherryll Harris

Aumsville - Sherryll Ann Harris was born on Nov. 9, 1948 in Portales, New Mexico to James William Henry and Sara Jayne Forbes.

On Sept. 11, 2019, following her battle with cancer, Sherryll has gone home to be with the lord. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, reading, baking, camping and fishing.

She is survived by her sons, William Neuenschwander and Randall Neuenschwander; daughter Christina Gallup; nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren; and sister, Shari Bates.

A graveside service will take place at Aumsville Cemetery on Sept. 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 15, 2019
