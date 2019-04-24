Shirley Ann Gunter



Salem - Shirley Ann (Goodwin) Gunter passed peacefully from this life on April 5, 2019 surrounded by her



family's love. Shirley was born in Portland, OR to Ronald and Betsy Goodwin. Shirley was a twin, but tragically lost her sister at 10 months old. The family moved to Roseburg, where Shirley graduated from high school in 1954.



Shirley was an excellent secretary and executive assistant who threw herself into whatever job she held.



In 1994, after three marriages and moves throughout Oregon, Alaska, and Washington, Shirley returned to Salem and became the administrative assistant to the Director of the Center for Dispute Resolution at Willamette University.



In 1996, Shirley married John Gunter, Sr and happiness reigned in their household until John's death in 2011. Shirley grew bored with retirement and began to volunteer at the State Capitol gift shop which led to her becoming a receptionist and Page when the legislature was in session. Following her death, she was honored for her service on both floors of the legislature.



In 2013, Shirley moved to Capital Manor where she jumped into Manor life with both feet. She became editor of the Manor's weekly newsletter and manager of the "Good Buy Shoppe." Shirley made friends wherever she went and will be missed by all.



Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Beverly, Marjorie, Robert, James and twin, Sharon, and her son, Jeff Erickson. She is survived by sisters Doris(Jack) Mathis, Mary Sexton, and Dorothy Butorivich, step children: Lael (Darrell) Cooksley, Jeff (Win) Gunter, John,Jr. (Randi) Gunter, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Service will be in the Capital Manor Auditorium Sat. April 27th at 2 PM. Donations may be made to Willamette Valley Hospice or Willamette Valley Humane Society.



The family would like to thank Capital Manor and Willamette Valley Hospice for their loving care in Shirley's final days. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 24, 2019