Shirley Christiansen



Salem - Shirley Christiansen, daughter of JR (Jack) Taggart and Henrietta (Looney) Taggart, went to be with the Lord on April 5, 2019. Shirley was born in Forest Grove, Oregon on May 22,1935. Shirley was met in heaven by her oldest son, Daniel Christiansen and her oldest grandson, Micah Plemmons. Shirley leaves behind her husband of 64 years, Roy Christiansen, and her younger sister, Carol Daks (Calvin), and her younger brother, Robert Taggart (Betty). Shirley had 6 children: Daniel Christiansen (Jennifer), Kevin Christiansen (Jean), Teresa Plemmons, James Christiansen (Terry), Marie Monda (Greg) and Jane Dunn (Tom). Shirley has 11 grandchildren: Carol and Marc Christiansen, Kaitlin Wade (Matt) and Kelly Christiansen, Micah (Ana) and Paige Plemmons, Sarah, Adam and James Monda, Samuel and Madison Dunn and 2 great grandchildren: Andrew White and Yvette Wade.



Shirley attended Englewood Elementary and Sacred Heart High School in Salem. She then attended the Benedictine Women's College at Mt. Angel for 1 ½ years before marrying Roy. Roy and Shirley met on a blind date but Shirley had seen him play basketball at St. Boniface Catholic HS in Sublimity. They were married September 25, 1954.



Shirley took pride in her children and her Oregon Pioneer heritage. She was proud that her great great grandfather, Jesse Looney, was the leader of the Applegate wagon train on the Oregon Trail in 1843. Jesse Looney last words to his family were "Do right, be honorable and truthful". Shirley wanted to pass on these same values to her children and grandchildren.



Shirley was a savvy business woman. She was co-owner of Westgate Shopping Mall and owned her own decorating business. In addition to this, she bought and sold many homes. Shirley took pleasure in sharing her decorating talents and wanted people "to make their house a home." Shirley was known for her unique style, always wearing a big hat and sunglasses. She loved tea parties, playing bridge and card games with her grandchildren. She had strong convictions and was outspoken about her faith. Shirley had a great depth of knowledge and wisdom and loved sharing her favorite book, "Jesus Calling" with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed.



A celebration of life will be held on June 1, 2019 at 11 am at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Home, 605 Commercial St SE, Salem, OR. Reception to follow. Shirley will be laid to rest at Pioneer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Union Gospel Mission.



"Now, we look forward with confidence to our heavenly bodies, realizing that every moment we spend in these earthly bodies is time spent away from our eternal home in heaven with Jesus" 2 Corinthians 5:6-7. Published in StatesmanJournal from May 26 to May 29, 2019