Shirley Ernst
St Paul - Native, Shirley Ernst, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was 91 years old.
She was born July 17, 1927 in Portland Oregon to Maurice and Mae Smith. She attended school in St Paul graduating from St Paul Union High School in 1945. In the fall 1945, she enrolled at the University of Portland. She received her nursing degree and started working at St Vincent's Hospital in Portland.
After some time she returned home and began nursing at Newberg Hospital. In 1951 she married Jim Ernst.
She raised 6 children with Jim in St Paul. During those years she devoted many volunteer hours in St Paul to the Catholic Church, Parochial School, High School, Fire District, Rodeo-related Activities, Marion County Health Department and Marion County Elections Committee.
She enjoyed her family and spending time visiting while bowling, golfing, camping, playing cards, watching sports or just talking.
Survivors include: sister Nancy Schneider, brother Jerry Smith, sons Randy and Robert, daughters Denise Bizon, Doreen Ernst and Kim Stone, 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by sisters Delores McKillip, Patricia Kirk and Margaret McKillip, husband Jim, daughters Kathy Jo and Jolene Parrish and 1 granddaughter.
Funeral Services will be held for Shirley on Friday June 7, at the St Paul Catholic Church, St Paul, Oregon,10:15am Rosary 11:00am Funeral Mass followed by a burial service at the St Paul Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the St Paul Catholic Church, or the St Paul Fire District.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 4, 2019