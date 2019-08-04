|
Shirley Hoekstre
Dallas - Shirley Hoekstre, a resident of Dallas, Oregon died peacefully on Tuesday, July 30th, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on August 8, 1941 in Corvallis, Oregon the daughter of Ernest and Odellia Carlile. Shirley grew up in Philomath, Oregon and graduated from Philomath High School in 1959. Shirley married the love of her life Frank Hoekstre on January 31, 1959. They were married for 54 years. During those years they supported their family by growing strawberries, wheat and other crops. Then they ventured out and started two straw exporting businesses, exporting straw to Japan. Both businesses were very successful and they were able to retire in 1994.
Her greatest pride was raising her family. Her most joy came from her grandchildren. She attended all their various sports activities, such as jump roping competitions, cheerleading competitions, and basketball and soccer games. She was always in the grandstands cheering them on. She also was known to be the comedian in the family. Always making people laugh.
Shirley is survived by her daughters Rhonda (Tom) Havercroft, and Barb (Jim) Lewis, and her grandchildren, Heidi Havercroft (Tony), Mandy Havercroft (Scott), TJ Havercroft (Tyleen), Tyler (Gabe) Lewis, Chelsea Lewis, great grandchildren Wyatt Havercroft (TJ) and Raegan Miller (Mandy). She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Green, Judy Cramer and Carol Durrant and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband Frank on September 6, 2013, parents Ernest and Odellia Carlile, and Sister Helen Farmer.
Visitation is planned for Thursday, August 8th from 4-8 PM and Friday August 9th from 2-6 PM at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. The funeral service will be Saturday, August 10th at 11:00AM at Evangelical Bible Church, followed by burial service at Salt Creek Cemetery. A lunch will follow the burial at Evangelical Bible Church.
Those who wish may contribute to The .
The family wishes to thank Serenity Hospice and Windsong Eola Memory Care, for the care they provided Shirley in her final days. To share a memory or story go to www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 4, 2019