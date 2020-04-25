|
|
Shirley K. Taggesell
Salem - November 3, 1927 - April 19, 2020
Shirley was born in Tillamook, Oregon to Hans and Lillian Kissling, November 3, 1927.
Shirley's childhood was spent in several small towns, among them Reedsport, Gardiner, Garibaldi and Yoncalla, as her father pursued a career in the timber industry. Shirley attended Eugene High School and then University of Oregon, where she earned a degree in Business Administration. While at Oregon Shirley met Richard Taggesell and they married March 19, 1949 in Eugene. After living in Portland for a few years, Shirley and Tag moved to Salem, quickly becoming a part of their new community. While raising their three children, Richard, Jr. (Dolph), Leslie and Eric, Shirley also volunteered enthusiastically in the community. Shirley was a member of Assistance League, the Salem Hospital Auxiliary and Salem Art Association, and also volunteered at the school district. Shirley was an avid reader, thoroughly enjoyed traveling and loved getting together with friends. One of Shirley's special pleasures was bridge. She was a lifelong player and a member of several bridge clubs over the years. She loved her bridge playing pals, some of whom she played with on a regular basis for over 60 years.
Fun loving, gracious, generous and joyful, a great friend, wife and mother, Shirley will be sorely missed. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and her son, Dolph. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, daughter Leslie Mikkelson (Larry), son Eric (Karen), three nephews, a niece, five grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to the Salem Public Library Foundation. Private family services have been held. Assisting the family was Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020