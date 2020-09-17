Shirley Kay Loewen
12/12/1944 - 9/4/2020
Shirley Kay (Nibler, Burton) Loewen was born in Silverton, Oregon, one of five children of Alvoyd and Kathleen (Murphy) Nibler. She lived in Oregon all of her life and worked for many years as a Building Plans Examiner for the city of Portland and for Multnomah county. Her first husband James Burton preceded her in death, as did her two sons, William and Scott Burton. Grandchildren by William are Michael, Bailey, and Joseph; by Scott are Mikaela, and Zachary. She is also survived by her three brothers, Joseph, Alvin, and Richard Nibler and by the children (Bill, Sherri, and Earl) of her second husband James Loewen (also deceased).
Shirley had a zest for life and enjoyed the out of doors, spending many family weekends camping in eastern Oregon. She had a great sense of humor and always a positive outlook, despite battling various health issues, including multiple sclerosis for more than 35 years. Her photo shows her completing one of her bucket list items, a hot air balloon flight in 2011 over Salem, her home for many years.
She passed quietly in her home in the shared loving care of her nieces Debbie Davis and Sandy Musa, along with her friends Mary Burton and Katie Malloy. The family is also grateful for the comfort and care provided by the Willamette Valley Hospice and requests that any memorial donations be made to them (https://wvh.org
).
Shirley was a kind and generous person with great empathy for others. Much loved by all who knew her, she will be sorely missed. She will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at City View Funeral Home & Cemetery and a post-Covid celebration of life event will be planned in the future.