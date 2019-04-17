|
Shirley Marie Hance
Portland - Shirley Hance passed away peacefully in Portland April 1st, 2019. She was born July 24, 1929 in Superior AZ, but moved at an early age to Montana, a special place then and now for her and her family. Her mother, Viena Paavola, and stepfather, William Hyvonen, introduced Shirley to a life of new adventures with early homes in Red Lodge, Butte, and Browning, Montana, and later in Portland, Oregon. She attended both Washington H S in Portland and Columbia Falls H S in Montana. It was near Glacier Park that she met the love of her life, Alden Hance, and they married in 1948 . They had 4 children, Cynthia Alden, Christine Hoxmeier (Rick), David Hance (Jill) & Teresa Feury (Andy). The family lived in Columbia Falls for many years until a job transfer for Al took the family to Terre Haute, Indiana. The family then moved to Stayton, OR in 1968. Alden preceded her in death in 1972. Mom's Finnish sisu (determination & grit) helped her cope with life without her husband. She completed LPN training at Chemeketa Community College, and took up golf and had many good rounds with her friends. She moved to Portland in 1999, became involved with a walking group, and traveled with them to Hawaii, Caribbean Islands and Rome. Other travels included a train trip across Canada, to France and Finland with family, and to several college national track meets to watch grandchildren compete. More recently she loved returning to Montana in summers to see family and to golf.
Shirley had 7 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren, all whom she loved and cherished.
A memorial service will be held in St Mary's cemetery in Stayton in June, with a remembrance at a later date in Glacier Park.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 17, 2019