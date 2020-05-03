|
Shirley Milaine Enroth
Palm Desert - Shirley Milaine Enroth of Palm Desert, California went home to the Lord to join her beloved husband Richard "Pops" on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Shirley was born to Barbara and Leroy Aman in Silverton, Oregon on November 11, 1944. Shirley and Richard met on September 22, 1962 on the campus of Oregon State University, where they fell in love immediately and were married on January 11, 1964. Richard preceded Shirley in death on June 27, 2015. After Richard's death, she moved to Palm Desert to be near her youngest son and his family. She always did love the sun and heat. She is survived by her three children, Rich Enroth Jr (Rosanna) of Huntington Beach, Doug Enroth (Lori) of Palm Desert, California and Tina Hite (Dave) of Enterprise, Oregon, 7 grandchildren, her sisters Pat Beyer of Cathlamet, Washington and Lynn Witherspoon of Salem, Oregon, and her rescue dog Tramp. A memorial service will be held later this summer in Salem, Oregon where she will be laid to rest near her parents.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 3 to May 5, 2020